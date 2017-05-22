× Pacers work out four with local ties before draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers hosted four players with local connections in their latest round of pre-draft workouts Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Vince Edwards has averaged 11 points per game in three seasons at Purdue helping the Boilermakers to the Big Ten regular season championship this year.

Trevon Bluiett’s an Indianapolis native. He’s played three seasons at Xavier, averaging over 14 points per game after winning three IHSAA class 2A state titles at Park Tudor.

Both have not hired an agent. They can withdraw their name from the NBA Draft by Wednesday and return to school for their senior seasons.

“There’s still debate and talking,” Edwards said after his workout. “I’m taking in everybody’s best interest and just trying to get everybody’s word. I’m listening to the people in my circle who have been involved my whole life and haven’t steered me wrong and have been honest with me.”

“It’s not going to be based off the next workout,” Bluiett said referring to his choice. “It’s just making sure I’m sure with my decision. Making sure I’m comfortable with it and seeing if the the next few days play out the way I want them to.”

Bryce Alford is the son of 1983 Indiana Mr. Basketball and two-time IU All-American, Steve Alford. He was born in Indiana before following his dad’s coaching career all over the country and playing for him at UCLA.

“I’m an Indiana boy,” said the younger Alford. “It’s tough to beat that being at this place. You got Indiana blood in you, the fans kind of rally around that. I feel like I can fit with the way this team plays. It would be very cool.”

Trevor Thompson played high school basketball at Ben Davis. He started his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Ohio State. The 7-footer averaged over 10 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Buckeye’s last season. He hired an agent, so he will not be returning to Columbus.

“The goal is to be drafted,” said Thompson. “At the end of the day, I’m just going to continue to just work hard and get better. Control the things I can control and everything else will handle itself.”

The NBA Draft is June 22nd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pacers hold the 18th and 47th picks overall.