UPDATE: Lafayette police say missing 2-year-old child located

UPDATE:

Lafayette police now say missing 2-year-old Anyla Harris has been located

PREVIOUS STORY:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Police said 2-year-old Anyla Harris was last seen at Keyes Court. She’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. The little girl was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information should call police at (765) 807-1200.

