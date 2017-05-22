Police: Man arrested for bootlegging alcohol in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police say a 57-year-old man was arrested on the near northwest side Sunday for allegedly bootlegging alcohol.

Jeffrey Adams was taken into custody during an investigation in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. just after 12:30 p.m.

A warrant was obtained and officers found three handguns, along with thousands of dollars’ worth of alcohol.

Officers say Adams sold the alcoholic beverages without proper permits. He’s now facing charges of selling alcohol without a permit, selling alcohol at unlawful times and failure to register as a retail merchant.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about criminal activity to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.