× Richmond toy store will close its doors after 79 years of business

RICHMOND, Ind. – A toy store that has operated in Richmond for the past 79 years is closing its doors.

The third-generation owners of Veach’s Toy Station, John and Shari Veach, made the announcement Monday.

“We are grateful for nearly 79 years of business, and we wish to thank the Richmond community, surrounding communities, and all our loyal customers, both near and far, for helping us to achieve such longevity as a family-owned small business,” said the owners in a statement.

The toy store was featured on FOX59’s “Your Town Friday” in 2015. During an interview, John Veach said the shop started out as a five and dime department store.

The Veachs say many factors led to their decision to close, including a significant drop in sales over the past year-and-a-half.

The owners say they will especially miss the opportunity to provide great experiences for area kids on their birthdays.

“For the last 45 years it has been a true pleasure to bring smiles to the thousands of kids who visited Veach’s birthday castle to receive a birthday gift.”

The toy store will hold a going out of business sale over the next couple of weeks. All regular price merchandise is 25% off.

The store will still offer its summer “craftivities” classes on Wednesdays and Fridays at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. from June 7 to July 28.

Veach’s also hopes to end its business on a high note by holding a celebration in August.

The store will post its hours on their doors, website and Facebook page as they change throughout the closure.