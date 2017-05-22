× SCHEDULE | Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a busy weekend for qualifying and Pole Day, drivers will again return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to practice for the upcoming race.

Scott Dixon took the pole for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500, turning the fastest lap and fastest four-lap qualifying average in 21 years.

Drivers will hit the track again Monday afternoon, with practice scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Before that, this year’s drivers will gather for a photo on the Yard of Bricks.

Testing for Indy Lights drivers will follow IndyCar practice at 4:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at Monday’s schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Administrative Office Open, Credential Office Open, IMS Ticket Office Open

Administrative Office Open, Credential Office Open, IMS Ticket Office Open Noon-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open, Trackside Credentials Open

Public Gates Open, Trackside Credentials Open Noon: 2017 Indianapolis 500 Driver Class Photo – Yard of Bricks

2017 Indianapolis 500 Driver Class Photo – Yard of Bricks 12:30-4 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 4:30-6 p.m.: Indy Lights Testing

TICKETS: General Admission: $15. Kids 15 and under free.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: Noon-6 p.m. Gate 1, Gate 6-Walk, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 South Walk, Gate 10-Public Drive, Gate 10A-Walk

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission – B Penthouse (22-25) as needed, B Stand (22-25) as needed, Backstretch Family Mounds, E Stand (1-4) as needed, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-4) as needed, Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18) as needed, Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, Tower Terrace (37-42) as needed, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Wheelchair Accessible

PARKING LOTS OPEN (11 a.m.): North 40-Limited Free Public Parking, Limited Free Infield Public Parking, Lot 3P free outside public parking.

For free public parking in North 40, please enter from Gate 10 on the north end from 30th Street.

MUSEUM HOURS: Noon-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

For more information about Indianapolis 500 events and tickets, visit the IMS website.