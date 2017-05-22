Select crime prevention groups receive big funding boost from city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City of Indianapolis is giving a big boost to several neighborhood crime fighting groups, just in time for summer.

“This allows us to continue to do that work this summer as we continue to focus on reducing youth violence,” said Reverend Charles Harrison of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

The groups found out this week that they will receive thousands of dollars to help their cause. Ten local groups will each get a piece of a $400,000 grant from the City. Each group applied for the funding back in January.

“This is really street outreach and frontline crime fighting on the ground. These organizations need to connect with individuals that may have a tendency to be involved in crime or be a repeat offender,” said CICF Community Collaborations Manager Alicia Collins.

The groups which received the funding are Brothers United, Indiana Black Expo., Congregation Action Network, Horizon House Inc., Ten Point Coalition, The Ross Foundation, MLK Community Center, Peace Learning Center, Stop The Violence Indianapolis Inc. and Shepard Community Inc.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition received one of the largest grants at $50,000. Reverend Harrison says the money will allow his group to send more volunteers out on the streets, at least five days a week. He is hopeful the funds will help the other groups accomplish their goals too.

“They have to build partnerships with the community they have to mobilize the community around the issue of fighting crime and violence and redirecting the lives of young people and ex-offenders,” said Reverend Harrison.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation says they plan to meet with IMPD and the groups throughout the summer to make sure they are on track to curb crime, because if they do not succeed, their chances of getting more funding in the future are not good.