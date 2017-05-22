Stray bullet kills 7-year-old Louisville boy eating snack at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy’s home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.

The coroner’s office said in a statement Monday that Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McKinley urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects.

McKinley says the boy’s mother and grandmother were at the home and called 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.