Tips and rules to packing your Indy 500 cooler

With the Indy 500 quickly approaching, you should be thinking about what to bring. Josh Brown, Beer Expert at MillerCoors, shows you which cooler you must bring and what should be inside.

All coolers and bags must be no larger than 18”x14”x14” in size; coolers can be hard or soft sided. Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each pedestrian gate. It is recommended that guests arrive early and allow proper time for inspection.

The following items are permitted inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: