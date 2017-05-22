Tips and rules to packing your Indy 500 cooler

With the Indy 500 quickly approaching, you should be thinking about what to bring. Josh Brown, Beer Expert at MillerCoors, shows you which cooler you must bring and what should be inside.
All coolers and bags must be no larger than 18”x14”x14” in size; coolers can be hard or soft sided. Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each pedestrian gate. It is recommended that guests arrive early and allow proper time for inspection.
The following items are permitted inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
- Coolers (restricted to no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft sided).
- Food and beverages.
- Binoculars, scanners and cameras.
- Camera stands (tripods, monopods, etc.) as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others.
- Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs.
- Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others.
- Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others. The umbrella’s user takes sole responsibility for the safe use of the umbrella.
- Carts and wagons are allowed every day except Race Day. The use of carts and wagons may be restricted in some areas.
- Mobility aids used by guests with disabilities. Guests are responsible for securing unattended wheelchairs and scooters. IMS reserves the right to prohibit any device based on size or other considerations.
