Wettest May in 60 years will get wetter; Cool, slow moving mid-week storm system on the way

MILD MONDAY We could use more of this! Good Monday evening everyone. It’s a refreshing brand of air that arrived behind a passing cold front early Sunday. The cooler and much drier air brought low temperatures down to the middle 40s early Monday morning, the coolest morning here since May 8th!

There are more clouds tonight preventing the same amount of cooling but is will remain very comfortable. Some outlying areas could dip below 50-degrees Tuesday morning.

WEEK TO TURN WET Enjoy the dry time because our wet May is going to get right back on track. After the weekend downpours – May 2017 is now the wettest in 60 years to date and ranks 6th wettest all-time. May rainfall of 6.35″ is nearly 3″ above normal.