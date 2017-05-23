British government raises terror level after bombing, saying second attack ‘may be imminent’

Police stand guard near the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena which was packed with children. It is the worst terrorist incident on British soil since the London bombings of 2005. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, England — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical — meaning an attack may be imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.