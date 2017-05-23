× Celebrate final Indy 500 qualifiers with 2017 ‘Last Row Party’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets are still available for the “Last Row Party” later this week.

The annual event celebrates the last three drivers to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. This year, the party will recognize Sebastian Saavedra, Zach Veach and James Davison.

FOX59’s very own Lindy Thackston will emcee the event, which “honors and roasts three drivers who make up the last or 11th row of the Indianapolis 500 race.”

The event is Thursday, May 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $50, and you can get them here. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go to the Indianapolis Press Club Foundation, which provides journalism scholarships, awards and fellowships for Indiana college and university students.

Attire for the event is casual. Past honorees have included Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ana Beatriz, Ryan Briscoe and Takuma Sato

The party takes place in the famed IMS Pagoda. Visit the Indianapolis Press Club website for more information.