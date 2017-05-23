× Could funnel clouds develop over central Indiana the next two days?

The answer is yes, but tornadoes are not expected.

The slow moving, churning of a low pressure overhead will create spin in the atmosphere and as we reach peak daytime heating, a few thunderstorms are possible. The cool, damp air and churning overhead may produce brief funnels.

These funnel clouds normally only dip a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate

or spin, and last a few minutes before dissipating.