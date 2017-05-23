Could funnel clouds develop over central Indiana the next two days?
The answer is yes, but tornadoes are not expected.
The slow moving, churning of a low pressure overhead will create spin in the atmosphere and as we reach peak daytime heating, a few thunderstorms are possible. The cool, damp air and churning overhead may produce brief funnels.
These funnel clouds normally only dip a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate
or spin, and last a few minutes before dissipating.
They very rarely touch the ground or pose a harmful threat. The atmospheric conditions do not support strong or damaging tornadoes. The upper level-low will migrate slowly east on Thursday taking rain chances with it and ending any additional threat of storms.