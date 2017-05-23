Dry time ends as slow moving spring storm moves arrives
DRY TIME SLIPPING AWAY
The rain threat is slim this evening (exception far west). Most of us remain dry despite the cloud increase through 12 AM. Get out and enjoy because the rain threat is back Wednesday and Thursday. The rainfall coverage will increase to nearly 80% of the area by Wednesday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible with brief, heavy downpours.
It’s a slow moving, spring storm system that will generate the occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through Thursday evening. While it won’t rain continuously, a few heavy downpours beneath thunderstorms are likely through Thursday afternoon.
WET MAY TO GET EVEN WETTER
The wettest May in 27 years will get wetter. The two day rainfall numbers averaged off 6 computers come in at .78″ for Indianapolis. The range is from .13″ to 1.71″ a signal that t-storms are in the mix. Anyone can get under a storm the next two days and repeat storms will bring the locally higher totals.
I’m posting four of the various machine rainfall outputs and the latest RPM model rainfall map below.