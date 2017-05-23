Dry time ends as slow moving spring storm moves arrives

The rain threat is slim this evening (exception far west). Most of us remain dry despite the cloud increase through 12 AM. Get out and enjoy because the rain threat is back Wednesday and Thursday. The rainfall coverage will increase to nearly 80% of the area by Wednesday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible with brief, heavy downpours.

The rain threat is slim this evening (exception far west). Most of us remain dry despite the cloud increase through 12 AM. Get out and enjoy because the rain threat is back Wednesday and Thursday. The rainfall coverage will increase to nearly 80% of the area by Wednesday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible with brief, heavy downpours.

It’s a slow moving, spring storm system that will generate the occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through Thursday evening. While it won’t rain continuously, a few heavy downpours beneath thunderstorms are likely through Thursday afternoon.

It’s a slow moving, spring storm system that will generate the occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through Thursday evening. While it won’t rain continuously, a few heavy downpours beneath thunderstorms are likely through Thursday afternoon.

WET MAY TO GET EVEN WETTER