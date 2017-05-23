× Man suspected in fatal Kokomo hit-and-run turns himself in

KOKOMO, Ind.– A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Kokomo turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Kokomo police say Maurice Shelley turned himself in around 3 p.m. to Indiana State Police in Marion County. He was then arrested on charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, battery by means of a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Authorities say Shelley struck 42-year-old Alisa Burnett around 5:20 a.m. on May 21.

Officers located Burnett in the parking lot of Front Row Live seriously injured. Witnesses told police an altercation ensured in the parking lot between Shelley and other individuals. It’s possible he was trying to hit someone else and struck Burnett instead.

Burnett was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Shelley has a criminal history going back several years. Prior charges filed against him include domestic battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication and criminal recklessness.