Man wanted in connection with bank forgeries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police in Indianapolis are searching for a man wanted for forgery.

The suspect is accused of presenting multiple counterfeit checks at different Fifth Third and Regions Bank locations on Feb. 3, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Along with the checks, police say he used counterfeit identification and credit cards as proof of ID from Kentucky, New Jersey and Illinois. He has used the aliases Marcos Rodriguez, Brian Martinez, Manuel Torres, Noel Carmona and Carlos Batista.

All of the checks were drawn off of different accounts belonging to businesses in Florida.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to a felony arrest.