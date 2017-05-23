× New tech hub coming to downtown Indy’s OneAmerica Tower will create 2,000 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Leaders from global tech firm Infosys joined Mayor Joe Hogsett and Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday to announce that they selected Indianapolis as the home of the company’s first technology and innovation hub in the United States.

The company will set up their operations at the OneAmerica Tower located at 200 North Illinois Street.

Infosys plans to create up to 2,000 new, high-skilled jobs by the end of 2021.

“The 2,000 Hoosiers we will hire and train will help drive U.S. economic growth and innovation in cloud, big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout various industries,” said Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar.

The company will begin operations in approximately 35,000 square feet of space within the OneAmerica Tower. Infosys, which already employs more than 140 associates across Indiana, will hire developers, analysts, architects, domain consultants and other technology professionals following the opening of its Indianapolis office.

The company says they will add 100 new jobs by the end of 2017 and 400 new jobs by the end of 2018. Infosys plans to invest more than $8.7 million to establish operations in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in applying for a job with Infosys, you can find more info here.