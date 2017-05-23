× RECIPE: Bacon-wrapped Stuffed BBQ Potatoes on the Grill

Stuffed Potatoes

4 medium potatoes, washed

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

8 slices bacon

1/2 Cup chopped ham (or any other delicious meat)

3/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

About 1 Cup barbecue sauce

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Sauce

1 Cup sour cream

Hot sauce, to taste (any brand is fine)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

Salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Rub the potatoes with some olive oil and sprinkle on some salt and pepper. Wrap the potatoes in foil and bake for about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the sauce ingredients together and chill.

Preheat your grill to about 350 degrees. Unwrap the potatoes. Cut a small slice off of the fatter end of the potatoes so that you can stand the potatoes up. Cut a small slice off of the other end. Carefully scoop some of the insides out of this end (use a melon baller or a small scoop) to make room to stuff the potatoes (No problem if they break a little. The bacon will hold the skins in place). Wrap each potato with 2 slices of bacon, using toothpicks to secure the bacon.

Stand the potatoes on the fat end and stuff the ham and cheese in the potatoes in layers, ending with cheese on top. Grill the potatoes over direct heat for about 30-40 minutes, basting with the barbecue sauce every 5-7 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender and the bacon is cooked. Garnish the potatoes with the green onions and serve with the sauce.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants