Semi rollover causes right 3 lanes of northbound I-65 to close near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say the right three northbound lanes of I-65 are closed near Lafayette Road due to a semi rollover and possible fuel spill.

The closure is expected to last until about 5:45 p.m. Traffic was backed up to 38th Street after the incident.

State police say a semi overturned and may have spilled fuel on the highway.

No injuries have been reported.