Take a glimpse at the plans for Pat McAfee’s ‘Barstool Heartland’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pat McAfee announced he’d join Barstool Sports when he decided to leave the Colts in early February.

The former punter plans to open an Indianapolis branch called “Barstool Heartland.” He and retired Indiana State Trooper Todd McComas will set up shop in a Buckingham Companies’ creative loft space located at 935 North Meridian St.

The new 10,000-square-foot space will include a multimedia television and radio studio, basketball court, golf simulator, entertainment area and private editing rooms.

“We definitely wanted to do this in Indianapolis,” said McAfee. “Bringing together cutting-edge technology, studio space and an interactive office environment will be something that’s not all that common (in) downtown Indianapolis. Our goal is to attract the best talent not just in Indianapolis, but from across the country to come and work with us. We needed to create a space that encouraged the highest level of creativity. I think we nailed it.”

McAfee and McComas utilized the space in April to interview more than 500 intern applicants, which were narrowed down to 69 and then 30. Barstool Heartland ended up hiring all 30, who will begin work with the company in June. The space will be complete and ready for move-in early this summer.