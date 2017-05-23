× Throw the best Indy 500 party ever with these recipes from Kylee’s Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing racing-inspired recipes to put you right in the mood for the Indianapolis 500. These tasty ideas are perfect no matter whether you plan on tailgating or gathering a big group of friends to listen / watch the greatest spectacle in racing.

Checkered Flag Racing Cupcakes

Yield: Makes about 12 cupcakes

Ingredients

For the vanilla cupcakes

1 and 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (200 grams)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)

1/2 cup unsalted Challenge butter, melted

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup yogurt (57 grams)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 egg whites

For the swirl frosting

1 cup unsalted Challenge butter, room temperature

4 cups powdered sugar (454 grams)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoons heavy cream, divided

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (42 grams)

Directions

For the vanilla cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in medium bowl and set aside. Mix sugar and melted butter in large bowl. Whisk in milk, yogurt, and vanilla extract making sure the butter is not to hot beforehand otherwise the dairy will curdle. Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients and mix just until no lumps remain. Beat egg whites using whisk or mixer until frothy (about 1 minute of fast whisking by hand or 30 seconds with mixer). Add egg whites to mixture and slowly mix in. Divide batter amongst 12 cupcake liners and bake for about 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool.

For the swirl frosting

In large bowl, beat butter at medium speed until smooth. Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and 2 Tablespoons of heavy cream. Beat at low speed until combined, and then beat at high speed for an additional minute. Scrape away half of vanilla frosting and set aside. Add remaining 2 Tablespoons heavy cream and cocoa powder to bowl and beat until combined. Lay sheet of plastic wrap about a foot long onto work surface. Use spatula to spread chocolate frosting into 3-inch strip in center of plastic wrap. Spread vanilla frosting in 3-inch strip alongside chocolate frosting being careful not to mix the two. Fold chocolate frosting over vanilla frosting and place into piping bag fitted with 1M swirl piping tip. Pipe onto cupcakes and serve.

“Tire” Oreos

Ingredients

1 (14.3 ounce package) Oreos

Wilton Color Mist Food Color Spray, silver

Directions

Print out picture of hubcap that is 1.6 inches in diameter. Cut out spokes of hubcap and around edge. Place paper hubcap stencil on top of Oreo and use color mist to spray over Oreo. Remove paper stencil and you should see a hubcap design on Oreo

Car Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 (5.5 ounce box) Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Disney “Cars 3” edition

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup pesto

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions

Open Kraft mac and cheese box and set aside cheese packet. Bring 6 cups water to boil and add macaroni; cook about 7 minutes or until tender and drain and rinse macaroni Combine macaroni with tomatoes, pesto, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese Chill for several hours or up to one day and serve

Indiana-shaped sugar cookies

Ingredients

3 cups flour (360 grams)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks Challenge butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

Directions