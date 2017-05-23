Throw the best Indy 500 party ever with these recipes from Kylee’s Kitchen
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing racing-inspired recipes to put you right in the mood for the Indianapolis 500. These tasty ideas are perfect no matter whether you plan on tailgating or gathering a big group of friends to listen / watch the greatest spectacle in racing.
Checkered Flag Racing Cupcakes
Yield: Makes about 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
For the vanilla cupcakes
- 1 and 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (200 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)
- 1/2 cup unsalted Challenge butter, melted
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup yogurt (57 grams)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 egg whites
For the swirl frosting
- 1 cup unsalted Challenge butter, room temperature
- 4 cups powdered sugar (454 grams)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 Tablespoons heavy cream, divided
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (42 grams)
Directions
For the vanilla cupcakes
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in medium bowl and set aside.
- Mix sugar and melted butter in large bowl. Whisk in milk, yogurt, and vanilla extract making sure the butter is not to hot beforehand otherwise the dairy will curdle.
- Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients and mix just until no lumps remain.
- Beat egg whites using whisk or mixer until frothy (about 1 minute of fast whisking by hand or 30 seconds with mixer).
- Add egg whites to mixture and slowly mix in.
- Divide batter amongst 12 cupcake liners and bake for about 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool.
For the swirl frosting
- In large bowl, beat butter at medium speed until smooth.
- Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and 2 Tablespoons of heavy cream. Beat at low speed until combined, and then beat at high speed for an additional minute.
- Scrape away half of vanilla frosting and set aside.
- Add remaining 2 Tablespoons heavy cream and cocoa powder to bowl and beat until combined.
- Lay sheet of plastic wrap about a foot long onto work surface.
- Use spatula to spread chocolate frosting into 3-inch strip in center of plastic wrap. Spread vanilla frosting in 3-inch strip alongside chocolate frosting being careful not to mix the two.
- Fold chocolate frosting over vanilla frosting and place into piping bag fitted with 1M swirl piping tip.
- Pipe onto cupcakes and serve.
“Tire” Oreos
Ingredients
- 1 (14.3 ounce package) Oreos
- Wilton Color Mist Food Color Spray, silver
Directions
- Print out picture of hubcap that is 1.6 inches in diameter.
- Cut out spokes of hubcap and around edge.
- Place paper hubcap stencil on top of Oreo and use color mist to spray over Oreo.
- Remove paper stencil and you should see a hubcap design on Oreo
Car Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 (5.5 ounce box) Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Disney “Cars 3” edition
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup pesto
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Open Kraft mac and cheese box and set aside cheese packet.
- Bring 6 cups water to boil and add macaroni; cook about 7 minutes or until tender and drain and rinse macaroni
- Combine macaroni with tomatoes, pesto, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Chill for several hours or up to one day and serve
Indiana-shaped sugar cookies
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour (360 grams)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 sticks Challenge butter, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
Directions
- Mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter for one minute; ad the sugar and beat on high speed until light and fluffy.
- Scrape down sides of bowl as needed and add egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Beat until combined.
- Add dry mixture to bowl and beat on low until just combined.
- Lay a piece of parchment paper on your counter top, place dough on paper, and then put another piece of parchment paper on top of dough.
- Use a rolling pin to gently roll out the dough between the two sheets of parchment paper.
- Once dough is about 1/3-inch thickness stick it in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes.
- After cookie dough is chilled, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Use Indiana-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes and transfer to baking sheet.
- Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges of cookies just barely turn golden.
- Repeat with remaining dough; cool completely before frosting.