Warren Central football star dies from injuries sustained in May 6 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warren Central High School senior Dijon Anderson died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a May 6 shooting.

The 18-year-old football star and two classmates, 19-year-old Darius Moore and 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro, were shot on the west side.

Mejia-Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in a parking lot on 38th Street and Moller Rd. Anderson and Moore were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Moore was soon released, while Anderson fought for his life. Unfortunately, the teen succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the case so far, but police are searching for two persons of interest.

Anderson was a standout on the football team. He signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University. Anderson’s mother, Christa Frazier, says her son dreamed of playing football in the NFL, and his full ride scholarship to SIU was his first step there.

“You think about things, you see things on TV,” said Ashley Farris, Anderson’s cousin. “You never, ever think it’s going to be yours. You never think—when it happens it’s just scary—and nothing I would want anyone to go through, ever.”

Warren Central spokesman Dennis Jarrett issued the following statement to our partners at the Indianapolis Star following Anderson’s passing.

“The entire Warren Township family is saddened with the news of the passing of Dijon. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his mother and the rest of his family.”

The high school will have counselors and resources available at the school on Wednesday to offer emotional support.