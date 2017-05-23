× Wet and stormy pattern returns Wednesday and continues into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! We’ve enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures climbing to the 70s. There are a few showers on radar this afternoon but mainly north and west of Indy as of 1:30 p.m. We can’t entirely rule out a shower this evening but more widespread rain and thunder will come in Wednesday.

A low pressure system will move across Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. While a few showers will be around early in the day Wednesday, the best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening. Storms will move in from the east, pivoting around the center of the low pressure. Some may be strong. Heavy rainfall is also a threat where some areas could see a quick 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rain with higher amounts in training t-storms.

Thursday will bring scattered showers as the low continues to move east. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday should reach the mid-60s.

Carb Day is on Friday and models show most of the day dry. Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. However, an upper-level disturbance will move in from the west Friday evening and give us a chance of t-storms. Early signs show a slight possibility of severe weather.

Saturday (as of now) has the higher potential of bringing severe weather as a warm front sets up over the region. We’ll watch this carefully but expect showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms may be around the area Sunday morning as a cold front moves through but signs point to a dry afternoon for the Indy 500! Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this weekend. –Danielle Dozier