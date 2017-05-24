Around a dozen headstones vandalized at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Around a dozen headstones have been knocked over at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, some over 100 years old.

According to the Daily Journal, hundreds of visitors are expected to visit the cemetery this weekend for Memorial Day.

Workers at the cemetery reportedly discovered when they arrived to work on Monday morning. Random gravestones were scattered throughout the oldest parts of the cemetery, some towers were destroyed and fell on top of the headstones.

A spokesperson told the Daily Journal that this is the worst act of vandalism the cemetery has experienced in years.

The Franklin Police Department is investigating, and asks the public to come forward if they know anything about this crime.

Some of the markers were dated back to the 1800s. Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said he is researching the costs it would take to make repairs, but cannot make any guarantees that the city would be able to do the work.

The individual families own the gravestones, meaning the city isn’t obligated to foot the bill to begin making repairs.

Repairing the gravestones reportedly requires a crane truck and a professional company, as some of them weigh up to 1,000 lbs.