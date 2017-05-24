Rain will continue Wednesday evening with thunderstorms possible

Caleb Swanigan confirms he is leaving Purdue for NBA Draft

Posted 5:39 PM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:53PM, May 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –  Bye, Bye Biggie.

Purdue confirms that Caleb Swanigan has officially announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

The 6’9″ forward is expected to be a first-round pick, he announced Wednesday he will be hiring an agent.

Vincent Edwards also announced Wednesday that he withdrew from the draft and will be returning to Purdue for his senior season.