Caleb Swanigan confirms he is leaving Purdue for NBA Draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Bye, Bye Biggie.
Purdue confirms that Caleb Swanigan has officially announced he is entering the NBA Draft.
The 6’9″ forward is expected to be a first-round pick, he announced Wednesday he will be hiring an agent.
Vincent Edwards also announced Wednesday that he withdrew from the draft and will be returning to Purdue for his senior season.
I never talked to the media before I showed loved to my people. I gave everything every night #RNE y'all family forever made it special the 20-20 games winning the big ten y'all made it special. I don't let everybody in my heart but that get it from the dirt blue collar steelo I embraced my entire life. I fitted right in. And idc what anyone says we made Purdue look sexy. We don't need that fabricated bs like the school down south. BOILER UP FOR LIFE ! #50thelegacy #RIP5