× Caleb Swanigan confirms he is leaving Purdue for NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Bye, Bye Biggie.

Purdue confirms that Caleb Swanigan has officially announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

The 6’9″ forward is expected to be a first-round pick, he announced Wednesday he will be hiring an agent.

Vincent Edwards also announced Wednesday that he withdrew from the draft and will be returning to Purdue for his senior season.