Celebrity lineup announced for 500 Festival Snakepit Ball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The celebrity lineup for this year’s KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball was announced Wednesday night.

The ball will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 500 Festival describes the event as the “most exclusive party attracting celebrities and VIPs in town for race weekend.”

The current list of celebrities attending this year’s ball includes:

X Ambassadors: Platinum-selling rock band known for hits like “Renegades” and “Unsteady”

Eva Kor: A survivor of the Holocaust and forgiveness advocate

Madison Kocian: An American gymnast who was a member of the gold-winning 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, nicknamed “The Final Five”

Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak: Stars of HGTV’s “Good Bones”

Scot Pollard: An 11-year NBA veteran who played for the Pacers from 2003 to 2006

Eric Holcomb: Governor of Indiana

Joe Hogsett: Mayor of Indianapolis

The theme for the ball is “The Art of the Race, an interactive art event.” Artists and technicians will focus on four aspects of the visual arts: light and video, the use of unconventional materials, fashion and the human body.

“This year’s Snakepit Ball will deliver a one of a kind party celebrating the race in an exciting and visually expressive way,” said the 500 Festival in press release.

You can request tickets here.