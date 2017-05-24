Family remembers Warren Central H.S. teen killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IN-- The Warren Township community is mourning the loss of another teen lost to gun violence, Dijon Anderson, 18.

Anderson was one of three teens police said were shot on the west side. After two weeks of fighting for his life, he passed away Tuesday.

His family wore shirts the next day reading "Dijon Strong," a motto his mother said described him.

"One thing about Dijon, he never would give up he fought, he fought, he fought to the end," Christa Frazier, his mother, said.

Police said Anderson was shot near W. 38th St. and Moller Rd. May 6th. One teen died at the scene, another was treated and released and Anderson fought for his life.

"The night, well early morning it happened I was able to go back and speak with him and we had a conversation I let him know I loved him and said for him to fight and he said okay, he told me he loved me," Frazier said.

Anderson's future, which included graduating with his Warren Central High School senior class and playing football at Southern Illinois University, was cut short.

The school released this statement from head football coach Nick Hill:

"On behalf of Saluki Nation, we are all deeply saddened by the passing of Dijon Anderson. He had an infectious personality and was the kind of person who made those around him better. He was what you look for in a recruit. He loved football, he was a competitor, and was an incredible teammate. It was an honor to get to know him and his wonderful family, who we will always consider Salukis. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they deal with this tragic loss. He will be missed but not forgotten."

"We need to figure out a way to save our children, we're losing them daily to these streets, to this violence and it has to stop one way you know," Frazier said.

Police are searching for those behind the violence. They released photos of two people they said are wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

"Turn yourself in. Think about how my family is feeling. How would you feel if someone took one of your family members?" Frazier said.

She said her son loved everyone, and it's what she's asking of others now.

"Love one another you know if you know something or know anything, I'm asking, I'm begging, I'm pleading to talk because this could be anybody's family you would want somebody to tell to help start to have somebody serve justice for what they have done," Frazier said.

If you know anything about the shooting, call police or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).