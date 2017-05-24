× Final touches being done to 60th IPL 500 Festival Parade route

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– It’s expected to draw close to 300,000 people in downtown Indianapolis, Saturday, May 27th, but 500 Festival officials are confident the weather will co-operate and that overall problems will be minimal for the 60th IPL 500 Festival Parade.

With the parade being held on the eve of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis city officials are in high gear putting the finishing touches on the route which will step off at noon.

Not only are spectators expected to line the streets of Indianapolis but they will be joined by another one million watching from their televisions around the country.

The parade is ranked as one of the nation’s premier parades, alongside the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People coming into the city on Saturday will find most streets near the parade route restricted by 6:00 a.m. and the entire parade route will be closed off by 7:00 a.m.

Parade officials have been working feverishly on completing the viewing stand and other bleacher seating for visitors to the parade. People can purchase a seat for the parade by contacting http://www.500festival.com/parade/tickets/

Most streets should re-open by 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, and city officials are encouraging attendees to park either east of Delaware Street from South St to North Street and west of West Street from McCarty Street to 10th Street.

Officials are also reminding those going to the parade to seek either parking garages or paid surface lots as compared to meter parking which only has a 4 hour maximum time limit.