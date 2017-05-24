× Indiana State Police K-9 ‘Hondo’ settles into retirement after 9-year career

BREMEN, Ind. – After more than nine years on the force, ISP has announced that Hondo, a longtime K-9 partner of trooper Mick Dockery, has retired.

Dockery and Hondo were paired together in December of 2007, when they both entered the ISP patrol K-9 program together at the same time.

During their nine-year partnership, Dockery and Hondo were responsible for more than 600 drug-related arrests. They seized nearly 1,800 lbs. of marijuana, over 3 lbs. over meth, 107 lbs. of cocaine, over 10 lbs. of heroin and more than 2.4 million in cash.

One of Hondo’s biggest highlights was helping apprehend a suspect wanted for murder; the individual was actively resisting and tried to disarm Dockery.

“Hondo’s service was far reaching, commented Dockery, “We assisted agencies across the country to include the DEA, ATF, Homeland Security, and local drug task force officers.”

Dockery and Hondo participated in dozens of public appearances during their partnership to include an appearance on the radio with the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show.

The ISP Patrol K-9 program was established in 2005. ISP Patrol K-9’s participate in more than 350,000 details annually that include vehicle searches, building searches, tracks, assisting other agencies and public appearances.