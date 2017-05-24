IU students spend 48 hours inside Walmart for YouTube challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Walmart provides convenience to many people, but two Indiana University students took things to a whole new level. Christian Perry and Noah Maxwell used the superstore as a type of hotel.

The Southport High School graduates told the Indy Star that their 48-hour stay was anything but a vacation.

“About 35 minutes in because I was already getting sick of it,” Perry told the newspaper.

The students documented their adventure on their YouTube channel, The Christian and Noah Show. The video is their biggest hit to date, bringing in more than 6,600 views in five days.

Perry said they decided to embark on the Walmart escapade in-part because they were frustrated with those who have taken the challenge, but don’t show proof they stayed for the whole duration.

To make their stay more enjoyable, the duo played every game in the electronics section and arcade, read books, and listened to podcasts.

They drew some dirty looks from the store’s security during their time in the store. To avoid being kicked out, the two would buy things periodically. They even got haircuts at the in-store salon.

“We quickly realized if we buy stuff like every three hours, they can’t really say anything to us because we’re customers. So we spent a lot of money in there,” Perry told the Star.

Now that Perry has completed the 48-hour challenge, he says he doesn’t plan on stepping foot inside a Walmart again for a very long time.

Perry and Maxwell plan on moving to California after graduating to pursue comedy.