Job, jobs and more jobs coming to Central Indiana for tech experts and teens

Infosys is a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services. Now the company will call Indianapolis home to its first Technology and Innovation Hub. Infosys plans to create up to 2,000 new, high-skilled jobs by the end of 2021. You can learn more about Infosys, by visiting their website.

But that is not the only jobs announcement for Indianapolis. Mayor Joe Hogsett, in conjunction with EmployIndy and Hot 96.3, is celebrating the start to summer – and summer jobs for Indianapolis youth - with a family-friendly event at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 27 following the 500 Festival Parade.

Project Indy, a youth summer jobs initiative, works to unite a network of non-profit, community, and private sector providers to connect high school juniors and seniors with job opportunities, soft-skill development, and job-readiness training. In partnership with EmployIndy, MCCOY, and GIPC, Project Indy will serve 2,000 Indianapolis teens this summer. Visit the Project Indy website for more information.

WHEN Saturday, May 27th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm

WHERE Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, Downtown Indy

125 South Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN