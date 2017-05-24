Low pressure spinning over the area keeps rain around with cooler temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Wednesday morning! A low pressure system sitting over the state will continue to develop showers in the state through Thursday.

There a few spotty showers on radar right now but coverage will increase through the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible later today.

Showers continue into Thursday as well, with a soggy morning commute for some.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon hours with high pressure briefly building in Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side today, topping out in the mid 60s.

A passing shower is possible mainly in the afternoon on Carb Day, but most of the day will remain rain free. Rain chances are increasing for the holiday weekend as temperatures warm back into the 70s.