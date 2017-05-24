Pilot program lets EMTs Facetime with doctors during high-risk situations

In an emergency, every second counts.

Now emergency medical technicians responding to high-risk situations have another tool. EMTs are using Facetime on iPads to connect with doctors at Hendricks Regional Health to handle life-or-death situations such as strokes.

Dr. Jim Nossett appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss the pilot program, which is a collaborative effort involving doctors and fire/rescue professionals in Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville and Avon.

Learn to spot the signs of a stroke with the acronym FAST:

  • Face drooping
  • Arm weakness
  • Speech difficulty
  • Time time to call 911

Learn more from the National Stroke Center.

 