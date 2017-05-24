Police seize pot-laced butter and gummy bears during bust at north side Indy home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested two men after seizing drugs, money and guns from a north side home Tuesday.

The haul included pot-laced butter and gummy bears, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police. Officers received an anonymous tip about the home in the 5500 block of Carvel Avenue. When they knocked on the door, police said they smelled marijuana.

The residents wouldn’t give consent for officers to search the home, so police applied for and were granted a search warrant.

They seized 36 pounds of marijuana, 270 grams of marijuana gummy bears, more than $9,600 in cash and three guns. In addition, officers recovered the following items:

22 pounds (11 jars) of marijuana butter

47 grams of Psychedelic Shrooms

39 Individual containers of marijuana gummies

20 Schedule II Amphetamine Pills

A Ford pickup truck

Police arrested 25-year-old Bradley Betts on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics. A second man, 27-year-old Blake Koss, was arrested on a count of visiting a common nuisance.