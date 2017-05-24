Rossi returns to Riley Hospital to seek advice from patient who helped him win 100th running

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Alexander Rossi returned to Riley Hospital for Children ahead of Indianapolis 500 to seek out advice from an 8-year-old patient.
Rossi calls Layden Mertens his “good luck charm” because he helped him win the 100th running last year.
“You need to tell me what to do [to win Sunday’s race],” said Rossi.
“You keep on driving… and don’t run out of gas,” advised Layden.
The Andretti Herta Autosport racer even brought some gifts along for the boy from Goodland, including a team jersey, a replica of Rossi’s 2016 winning IndyCar and tickets to this weekend’s big race.
Layden comes to Riley three times a week for kidney dialysis, which he started roughly three years ago.
Before leaving Wednesday, Layden also drew Rossi a picture to hang in his locker ahead of the race.