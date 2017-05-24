Ryan Grigson hired by Browns following termination from Colts

CLEVELAND, Ind. – Former Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson has been hired by the Cleveland Browns. He’ll be a Senior Personnel Executive.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown made the announcement Wednesday.

We've added Ryan Grigson to our personnel department Details: https://t.co/ENlN3wPlGa pic.twitter.com/jOT9exWvKz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 24, 2017

“Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group,” said Brown. “He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff.”

Grigson will report to Vice President of Player Personnel Andrew Berry.

“We are excited to add Ryan to our personnel department,” said Berry. “Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department’s culture.”

The Colts fired Grigson in Jan. after the team missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Colts compiled a 49-31 record in Grigson’s five seasons in charge of the front office with three playoff appearances, two AFC South titles and one trip to the AFC championship game.

It seems at least one of Grigson’s former players got a laugh when hearing the hiring news.