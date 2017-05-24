Soggy spring storm to move out Thursday; Fast warm up for Carb Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOAKING RAIN WEDNESDAY

Locally heavy rain has fallen in eastern Indiana through early Wednesday evening bringing high water and localized flooding. Radar estimated over 3.5" of rain in northern Henry county and portions of Delaware county. Flash flood watches have been posted in eastern Indiana through 12 noon Thursday.

Rainfall will come in bunches but will have lulls at times overnight. The counter clock-wise rotation around a low pressure will bring rainfall in from Ohio. The 'backing up' as seen on radar loops is a product of the storm and its position. The churning low with rain and April-like temperatures will continue to generate the showers and occasional thundery downpours overnight. Additional rainfall of .50" to 1.50 is possible near and under thunderstorms but amounts will vary widely area-wide. Standing water is likely early Thursday especially over portions of eastern Indiana.

IMPROVING - CARB DAY HEATS UP

The low inches east Thursday taking rain and the threat of it east. Showers will scatter and diminish completely starting early Thursday afternoon. Dry time will resume Thursday night and for much of Friday!

With sunshine returning and a warm front passing, Friday Carb Day, will turn out great! Temperatures are to surge to near 80-degrees by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are to be absent until late day or overnight into Saturday. A strong complex of storms is possible - something we are watching carefully!