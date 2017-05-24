WATCH LIVE: IMS President Doug Boles tells fans everything they need to know before Indy 500
Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry County until 3:45 p.m.

Summer travel tips for families

Posted 12:25 PM, May 24, 2017, by

As kids get out of school, it's time to pack your bags for vacation. Parents will want to keep kids busy and safe while on any trip...Toys R Us shared their tips.