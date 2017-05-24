Dollywood's new show is now open in Pigeon Forge. It is called “Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures Dinner & Show.” The story is taken from Dolly's family and their lives growing up in Appalachia before she was born. For more information about the show, visit smokymountainadventures.com
The origin story of Dolly Parton comes to life in a new Dollywood show
-
Pentatonix to perform at Indianapolis’ White River State Park this summer
-
Hooray for Dollywood
-
Caught on camera: Burglars break into Dollar General twice in two days
-
Complete list of Grammy nominees ahead of 2017 award show
-
IN Focus: Former LG candidate joins panelists to discuss this week’s top stories
-
-
Facebook joins the fight to stop “fake news”
-
Pope: Humanity couldn’t bear war with North Korea
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for “massive campaign” against fake news
-
‘American Idol’ will return to TV on different network
-
Broadway in Indianapolis unveils 2017-2018 season exclusively on FOX59 Morning News
-
-
Schools send letters of concern to parents over new Netflix show ‘13 Reasons Why’
-
Multiple pets killed and unaccounted for in near-downtown house fire
-
UPDATE: New owner of Gander Mountain plans to keep at least 70 stores open