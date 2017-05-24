The origin story of Dolly Parton comes to life in a new Dollywood show

Dollywood's new show is now open in Pigeon Forge.  It is called “Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures Dinner & Show.” The story is taken from Dolly's family and their lives growing up in Appalachia before she was born. For more information about the show, visit smokymountainadventures.com