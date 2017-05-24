× Wet pattern continues into the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures are in the 60s today with rain across central Indiana. We’ve had thunderstorms training over the same spots in eastern Indiana leading to flash flooding in Henry County. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Henry County until 3:45 p.m.

Tonight we’ll continue with rain and a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms may produce a quick 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rain with higher amounts in training thunderstorms. It will be breezy tonight with gusts to 20 mph and lows in the mid-50s.

We’ll have scattered showers Thursday morning but decrease the rain chances through the afternoon as the low pressure system moves away. Expect breezy winds up to 25 mph and highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be dry through much of the day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs will top out in the upper 70s as warmer air moves into the region. Have a fun time at Carb Day! Model data shows the potential for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening with a cluster of storms potentially developing overnight into Saturday morning. Some of the storms could be severe.

An additional severe threat will be around Saturday evening as a warm front lifts north across the area. Right now, one model has the warm front staying south with the highest chance of severe weather there. Another model brings the front north through Indy and brings the severe threat for much of central Indiana. The front will also have an impact on the high temperatures. We’ll keep monitoring.

As for the Indy 500 race, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around. We’re still fine-tuning the forecast. Earlier data showed the rain and storms in the morning along a cold front. New data supports potential showers and storms in the afternoon but mainly south and east of Indy. Another thing to watch! –Danielle Dozier