YMCA pool closes after more than a dozen Bloomington residents develop itchy skin rash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – More than a dozen Bloomington residents developed an itchy skin rash after swimming in the Southeast YMCA pool, the Herald Times reports.

According to a letter written by YMCA of Monroe County Chief Executive Officer Jason Winkle, the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa was found in the pool water. Winkle said senior citizens are most susceptible to the bacteria.

The YMCA closed the pools at the Southeast YMCA on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. after a third-party lab confirmed the presence of the bacteria in the water. The pools will remain closed until further notice and the investigation into the bacteria is ongoing.

YMCA Marketing and Communications Director Jodi Baker told the Herald Times that between 12 to 24 members experienced a reaction from the bacteria.

The pools at the Northwest YMCA are closed for scheduled maintenance this week, but the water has tested clean.