Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan announced as pace car driver for 101st Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has played major roles in hit television series such as “The Walking Dead” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will drive the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car this Sunday at the Indy 500.

Morgan plays “Negan” in the smash hit AMC series “The Walking Dead,” which returns for its eighth season this fall. He received a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series and an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Villain in 2017 for the role.

“We’re honored to welcome Jeffrey Dean Morgan to IMS to drive the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “He’s used to playing the ultimate villain in ‘The Walking Dead,’ but he’ll be an envied hero to millions of race fans around the world when he gets to lead the field to the green flag of the 101st Indianapolis 500 in such a beautiful Corvette.”

Morgan has also had a recurring role as “Denny Duquette” on ABC’s smash hit series “Grey’s Anatomy” and as “Jason Crouse” in the CBS series “The Good Wife.”

He also had a notable, television role in the CW drama series “Supernatural.”

This will be the 14th time a Corvette has served as the official Pace Car, starting in 1978. No other vehicle has served as the Pace Car more than the Corvette.