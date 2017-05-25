Dixon was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ during Taco bell robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyCar racer Scott Dixon spoke with FOX59 about being robbed at gunpoint at an Indianapolis Taco Bell.

Two teens held up Dixon, his wife and Dario Franchitti at the 16th Street restaurant just hours after he won the pole for this year’s Indy 500.

“You go from feeling pretty big after getting the pole for the 500 and you feel pretty small after that, but I’m just glad everyone is okay,” said Dixon. “It was just the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Dixon says the scary incident has made him even more thankful for the people around him.

“It happened very quickly and I think the big thing to take away was that we were very lucky that nothing really serious occurred.”

The driver hopes he can shake off the incident in time for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” this Sunday.

“Hopefully we can have a smooth weekend this weekend. And hopefully we’re drinking some milk.”