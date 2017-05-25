× Free smoke alarm blitz planned

INDIANAPOLIS — One device could save your life, and today the Indianapolis Fire Department wants to make sure you have one.

Thursday, volunteers are going door-to-door installing free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood on the near south side of Indianapolis.

The fire alarm blitz will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. until noon Thursday.

Anyone needing a smoke alarm can also call the IFD hotline, (317) 327-6093. Someone from the Fire and Life Safety Division will assist you in making sure your family has a working smoke alarm installed.