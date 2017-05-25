Let's take a road trip! Today Visit Indiana showed us all the fun to be had in Spencer county.
Great getaways: Spencer county
-
Meth distribution operation dismantled in Bartholomew County, three arrested
-
Owen County man to be sentenced for toddler’s murder
-
Owen County man arrested for child molestation receives lesser charge
-
Former wrestling manager at Owen County middle school facing solicitation, child porn charges
-
Owen County man accused of kidnapping, murdering Shaylyn Ammerman pleads guilty
-
-
Several students hospitalized after semi strikes school bus in Owen County
-
Neighbors battling with Spencer gun range over bullets hitting homes
-
Police: Girl dives from truck to escape kidnapper after being sexually assaulted, injected with meth
-
Owen County man sentenced to 60 years for kidnapping, murder of toddler Shaylyn Ammerman
-
Marion police arrest man accused of child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl
-
-
Utah man who allegedly recorded 16-year-old’s death ‘wanted to know what it was like’
-
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer to visit Indiana University
-
Spencer Pigot cleared after crash Friday at Indy 500 practice