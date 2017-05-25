× Gusty thunderstorms to threaten parts of the holiday weekend; Dry time expected

DRY FOR NOW

We need more of it! 15 of the 25 days this month have produced at least a trace of rain. May is annually the wettest month with 5.05″ on average. To date we are nearing 7-inches and are currently the 5th wettest on record. The wettest may since 1990 has pushed the spring 2017 total to 17″ and the 5th wettest Spring on record. We’ve had 150% the normal rainfall making this the wettest spring in 56 years.

Showers have ended and the slow moving spring storm is departing to the east late Thursday night. The clouds are breaking up in western Indiana and welcomed dry time is expected through much of the day Friday. Sunshine has emerged in Monroe county. Skies have brightened over Lake Monroe.

BIG TEMP SURGE

Thursday’s high of 63-degrees was 13-degrees below normal and the normal for early April. A more seasonal brand of air if not more June like will arrive behind a passing warm form Friday. A great turn to take to open the long holiday weekend and for Carb Day 2017.

GUSTY STORM SPELLS THIS WEEKEND

Storms threaten and they may be severe this holiday weekend but all important ‘windows’ are opening for weekend activities.

We are timing active/gusty thunderstorm threats for the holiday weekend. Multi-clusters of storms are possible (mainly in overnight time-frame) with the first threat arriving late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

The clusters are driven by a nighttime jet stream – that is the energy to drive these storms and often bring them to severe levels. These storm clusters often bring incredible displays of lightning along with prolific rainfall and the possibility of damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has out looked a large portion of Indiana in a ‘slight risk’ for severe storms. the target times early Saturday morning. It will be likely that new forecasts will include the ‘risk’ for late Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will keep you posted. RAIN-FREE HOURS ARE A GO The good news, they tend to move out quickly and once the sun rises these weaken fast.