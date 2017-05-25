× Indianapolis drops one notch to 15th largest U.S. city, census figures show

INDIANAPOLIS — New Census figures show Indianapolis is now the 15th largest U.S. city, dropping one notch behind Columbus, Ohio.

Population estimates released Thursday show the count in Indianapolis is 855,164 residents. Columbus overtook Indianapolis in 2016 with a population of 860,090 residents.

New York remains the largest U.S. city by a wide margin. Its population of 8.5 million people is more than twice that of the 4 million of runner-up Los Angeles. Chicago trailed in third place with 2.7 million residents, despite a population loss of 8,638 residents between 2015 and 2016.

The figures also showed the fast-growing U.S. cities. Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas.