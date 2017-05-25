× Indy 500 drivers interviewed by slew of journalists during Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thursday was Media Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All 33 Indy 500 drivers answered a range of questions from hundreds of journalists

“Every 500 is unique,” said pole-sitter and 2008 champion Scott Dixon, “but my perspective hasn’t changed. I’m ready, knowing I have another good car.”

Three-time 500 champion Helio Castroneves will start this race from a new perspective.

“I’m making history,” said the longtime Penske driver. “My worst start in row seven. Good thing is many of my teammates are around me. It will be an interesting race for me.”

Defending champion Alexander Rossi has his own different perspective, starting on the front row.

“I hope to prove that I can win with speed and show that it’s more than luck and strategy,” said Rossi.

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, who will start on the second row, drew the biggest media crowd. He can’t wait for race day.

“From the crowds, to the grid, all the celebration will be amazing,” said the McLaren driver. “The biggest concern I have is minimizing mistakes, especially in traffic. If I can do that, we will have a good day.”

Just one practice remains for the field, the Carb Day run at 11 a.m. Friday.