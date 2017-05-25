× Morning showers with a drier afternoon

Good Thursday morning! The upper low is still spinning over the area, continuing to spark off light rain showers in the area.

The low will move east today taking the showers with it. Our afternoon is looking mainly dry with a few isolated showers.

Temperatures are also going to be on the cooler side, topping out in the mid 60s.

Carb Day is looking partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers late in the afternoon. Unfortunately the holiday weekend and Race Day look to be soggy at times. Our wet weather pattern extends into the middle of next week.