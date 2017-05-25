Mortgage free home built for disabled Hoosier veteran in Avon

AVON, Ind. – A mortgage free home was built in Avon for a disabled Hoosier veteran.

Building home for Heroes welcomed Army Sergeant First Class Gary Pearson Thursday at his brand new home in Avon.

The new home SFC Pearson will be receiving has been modified to fit his many needs as well as those of his family.

Army SFC Pearson was medically discharged from the Army in 2016 for suffering from severe psychological wounds that manifested during his nearly three years of time spent in combat.He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Growing up in a military family, SFC Pearson began serving in the Army back in 1999.

During his time in service, SFC Pearson received 11 awards that include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Bronze Star, among others.

Building Homes for Heroes is a non-profit organization that has built more than 100 homes for veterans across the country.