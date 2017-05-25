Neighbors say their east-side Kroger is filled with trash and trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Neighbors who live near the Kroger grocery store on the Eastside at 10th and Linwood are fed up.

“There is a lot of litter and trash everywhere. You cannot normally get a cart because the carts are all stacked up outside,” said Eastside resident Ashley Strahan.

They say their neighborhood grocery store has taken a turn for the worse.

“It has become so much that you do not even want to come here, with the problems that have happened,” said Strahan.

Ashley lives within walking distance from the Kroger but says she tried to avoid the store at all costs.

“It becomes an uncomfortable experience to come here and shop,” said Strahan.

Strahan says nearly every time she pulls into the Kroger lot, she finds a problem…on top of a lot full of trash.

“Panhandling is an issue, I know there have been robberies, there is usually people sitting outside loitering,” said Strahan.

In just the past two weeks IMPD says there have been more than half a dozen calls to the store for shoplifting and theft. Some reports list multiple times in one day.

“Last week I saw someone steal an entire cart of groceries,” said Strahan.

Strahan is only one of dozens who has posted complaints online about the store. Kroger tells us “While the situation is not entirely under our control, the new store manager and his district manager are aware of the issues and (we) are already working to address them.”

City Councilman Blake Johnson is getting involved to help the neighbors in his district.

“Now we are all at this inflection point where we all need to get together and have a real community conversation,” said Councilman Johnson.